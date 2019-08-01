Browns' Demetrius Harris: Dealing with injury
Harris did not practice Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Harris was slow to get up after a play during Wednesday's practice. It's unclear whether the Browns are just being cautious with the tight end or the injury is at least somewhat serious, but Harris should be considered day-to-day for now.
