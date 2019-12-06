Browns' Demetrius Harris: Deemed questionable for Week 14
Harris (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Harris' practice reps were capped throughout the week on account of the shoulder issue, so the Browns will presumably check back on his condition early Sunday before determining whether he's fit to suit up. Even if Harris gets the green light to play, he won't necessarily be in store to lead the Cleveland tight ends in snaps, as the Browns haven't ruled out activating top option David Njoku (wrist) from injured reserve prior to the contest.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Leading TE target•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Two catches in win•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Only TE involved as receiver in win•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Moves up depth chart•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores second TD of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.