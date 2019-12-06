Harris (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Harris' practice reps were capped throughout the week on account of the shoulder issue, so the Browns will presumably check back on his condition early Sunday before determining whether he's fit to suit up. Even if Harris gets the green light to play, he won't necessarily be in store to lead the Cleveland tight ends in snaps, as the Browns haven't ruled out activating top option David Njoku (wrist) from injured reserve prior to the contest.