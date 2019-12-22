Browns' Demetrius Harris: Draws another start
Harris will draw the start at tight end Week 16 against Cincinnati after David Njoku was announced as a healthy scratch for the contest.
Harris found himself in a similar situation in a friendly matchup last week against Arizona, where he logged 42 snaps but ended up with just one reception on two targets. In contrast, Ricky Seals-Jones caught two touchdown passes in less than half his snap total. While Harris is the starter on paper, it seems to be more due to his blocking prowess.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Two targets in Week 15 loss•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: In line to start in place of Njoku•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Inactive against Bengals•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Deemed questionable for Week 14•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Leading TE target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...