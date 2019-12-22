Play

Harris will draw the start at tight end Week 16 against Cincinnati after David Njoku was announced as a healthy scratch for the contest.

Harris found himself in a similar situation in a friendly matchup last week against Arizona, where he logged 42 snaps but ended up with just one reception on two targets. In contrast, Ricky Seals-Jones caught two touchdown passes in less than half his snap total. While Harris is the starter on paper, it seems to be more due to his blocking prowess.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends