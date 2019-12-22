Harris will draw the start at tight end Week 16 against Cincinnati after David Njoku was announced as a healthy scratch for the contest.

Harris found himself in a similar situation in a friendly matchup last week against Arizona, where he logged 42 snaps but ended up with just one reception on two targets. In contrast, Ricky Seals-Jones caught two touchdown passes in less than half his snap total. While Harris is the starter on paper, it seems to be more due to his blocking prowess.