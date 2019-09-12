Browns' Demetrius Harris: Full participant Thursday
Harris practiced fully Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Harris' full participation Thursday means he's likely clear of the shoulder injury that bugged him earlier in the week. The 28-year-old practiced in an unknown capacity Tuesday as well. It remains unclear how or when Harris sustained the shoulder issue, but it seemingly wasn't very serious.
