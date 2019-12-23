Browns' Demetrius Harris: Grabs third TD
Harris caught one of three targets for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
The Browns made David Njoku inactive for the second straight week, leaving Harris and others to pick up the slack at tight end. Harris led the position group with 36 snaps while catching his third touchdown of the season. Whenever Njoku has been inactive, it's usually Harris leading the way in terms of playing time. Stephen Carlson (one catch, one target, seven yards) and Ricky Seals-Jones (two targets, one catch, 23 yards) each played 19 snaps.
