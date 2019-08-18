Harris (concussion) suited up for Saturday's preseason action against the Colts, but was unable to haul in either of his two targets.

Harris had been nursing a concussion for much of the month, but was able to return for, and start Saturday's game. His return is a welcomed one considering the tight end behind him -- Seth DeValve (concussion) -- and the tight end in front of him -- David Njoku (knee) -- both failed to suit up in the game. Expect Harris to receive more action for the team's third preseason game, if both aforementioned tight ends continue to be sidelined.