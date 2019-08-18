Browns' Demetrius Harris: Healthy return to action
Harris (concussion) suited up for Saturday's preseason action against the Colts, but was unable to haul in either of his two targets.
Harris had been nursing a concussion for much of the month, but was able to return for, and start Saturday's game. His return is a welcomed one considering the tight end behind him -- Seth DeValve (concussion) -- and the tight end in front of him -- David Njoku (knee) -- both failed to suit up in the game. Expect Harris to receive more action for the team's third preseason game, if both aforementioned tight ends continue to be sidelined.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Dealing with concussion•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Dealing with injury•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Offically signed•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Joining superteam in Cleveland•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Nabs reception in postseason finale•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Minimal impact in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.