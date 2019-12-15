Browns' Demetrius Harris: In line to start in place of Njoku
Harris is expected to start at tight end for the Browns on Sunday against the Cardinals, with David Njoku inactive.
With Njoku scratched from the lineup Sunday, Harris will step back in as a starter in Week 15. He's topped out at three catches and 33 receiving yards to date, but the tight end does as least represent a last-minute plug option in for anyone scrambling to replace Njoku.
