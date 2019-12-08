Play

Harris (shoulder) is inactive Week 14 against the Bengals.

It would have been an attractive matchup for Harris against Cincinnati, but he'll ultimately take a seat after working in practice as a limited participant all week. Harris will effectively give way to David Njoku, who was activated off IR Saturday and will draw the start in the divisional matchup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories