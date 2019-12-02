Browns' Demetrius Harris: Leading TE target
Harris caught one of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 13.
Harris was once against the leading target among Cleveland tight ends while also leading the position group with 43 snaps. Two of his targets were inside the red zone, and he had his hands on one of those balls but lost the handle when hitting the ground. David Njoku (wrist, IR-R) has practiced the last two weeks and could return for Week 14 against Cincinnati. Whenever Njoku returns, he is expected to become the leading target among the position group.
