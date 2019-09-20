Browns' Demetrius Harris: Moves up depth chart
Harris is expected to be the Browns' primary tight end after the placement of David Njoku (wrist) on injured reserve, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
In the aftermath of his awkward fall during Monday's win against the Jets, Njoku was diagnosed with both a concussion and broken wrist. With a lengthy absence on tap, he'll yield the top spot on the TE depth chart to Harris, who turned 78 percent of the offensive snaps in that game into one catch (on one target) for four yards. Harris' time in Kansas City likely is more indicative of his ability, as he averaged 10.6 YPC and scored six touchdowns on 107 targets. Behind Harris, the Browns also roster Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Primed for more work•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Sees more work after Njoku injury•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Full participant Thursday•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: One target Sunday•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Healthy return to action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy: Antonio Brown's release
While Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots helps the values for Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon,...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...