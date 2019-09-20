Harris is expected to be the Browns' primary tight end after the placement of David Njoku (wrist) on injured reserve, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

In the aftermath of his awkward fall during Monday's win against the Jets, Njoku was diagnosed with both a concussion and broken wrist. With a lengthy absence on tap, he'll yield the top spot on the TE depth chart to Harris, who turned 78 percent of the offensive snaps in that game into one catch (on one target) for four yards. Harris' time in Kansas City likely is more indicative of his ability, as he averaged 10.6 YPC and scored six touchdowns on 107 targets. Behind Harris, the Browns also roster Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones.