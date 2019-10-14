Browns' Demetrius Harris: No impact in loss
Harris was not targeted in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.
Harris played just 19 of a possible 69 snaps Week 6, while Ricky Seals-Jones played 47 snaps and Pharaoh Brown played 23. It appears as though Harris has been surpassed on Cleveland's depth chart, making him a long shot red-zone target at best for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Playing-time leader at TE•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores lone TD in loss•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Moves up depth chart•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Primed for more work•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Sees more work after Njoku injury•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Full participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.