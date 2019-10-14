Harris was not targeted in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

Harris played just 19 of a possible 69 snaps Week 6, while Ricky Seals-Jones played 47 snaps and Pharaoh Brown played 23. It appears as though Harris has been surpassed on Cleveland's depth chart, making him a long shot red-zone target at best for fantasy purposes.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories