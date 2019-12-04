Play

Harris was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harris appears to have picked up a shoulder issue during Week 13's loss to the Steelers, during which he caught one of four targets for 23 yards. The Wisconsin-Milwaukee product has served as the leading target in Cleveland's tight end corps in recent weeks, but he could soon be relegated to a depth role with David Njoku (wrist) nearing a return, according to Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site.

