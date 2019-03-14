Browns' Demetrius Harris: Offically signed
Harris officially inked a two-year contract with the Browns on Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Harris is set to join a high powered offense that features Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt (suspension), Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku. The 27-year-old figures to slot in behind Njoku on the depth chart, but proved his value, catching 12 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
