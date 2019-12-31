Harris did not have a catch and was targeted once in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

Harris was once again the playing-time leader (36 snaps) among Cleveland's tight ends. The six-year veteran caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns while playing a career-high snap count in 2019. The elevated snap count was largely due to the David Njoku's wrist injury, and Njoku's subsequent residence in head coach Freddie Kitchens' doghouse. Harris has one year remaining on the two-year deal he signed in March 2019, but his playing time depends on the whims of a new head coach. Kitchens was deposed following the season-ending loss to Cincinnati, and presumably Njoku, the Browns' first-round draft pick in 2017, will be given an opportunity under the new head coach.