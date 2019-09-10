Harris failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The second string tight end didn't get a ton of action Sunday, logging 13 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps in the contest. He also drew two offensive holding penalties on offense, which could lead to a drop in game action in the coming weeks.

