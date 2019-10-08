Browns' Demetrius Harris: Playing time leader at TE
Harris caught one of two targets for zero yards in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.
Harris was once again the Browns' snap-count leader at tight end, getting on the field for 27 snaps compared to Pharaoh Brown (19) and Ricky Seals-Jones (15). With David Njoku (wrist) unavailable, Cleveland's tight ends are distant thought, combining for just 11 percent of the team's targets since Njoku went down in Week 1. Harris has three catches (six targets) and a touchdown through the first five games.
