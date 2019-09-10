Browns' Demetrius Harris: Practicing Tuesday
Harris (shoulder) was spotted at Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
It's unclear to what capacity Harris is practicing Tuesday, but his participation in any fashion is a good sign for his Week 2 availability. The Browns don't play until Monday night, so the 28-year-old will have an extra day to get in more practice and recover from this shoulder issue.
