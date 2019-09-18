Play

Harris is facing opportunity for increased targets with David Njoku nursing a broken wrist, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Harris saw increased work during Monday's win over the Jets after Njoku left the game due to injuries, playing 54 snaps (78 percent). He played only 13 snaps (18 percent) Week 1. With Njoku expected to miss at least a month, possibly more should he need to undergo surgery, Harris could be worth fantasy consideration in tight end premium formats. Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones could also see increased snaps as long as Njoku is unable to go.

