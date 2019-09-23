Harris caught one of two targets for two yards and scored a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams in Week 3.

Harris has moved up the depth chart in the wake of David Njoku's wrist injury which will keep him out until Week 12 at the least. He played 90 percent of the offensive snaps (65 of 72) and will be the beneficiary of Njoku's absence as long as he stays healthy. The downside is that he's been targeted just three times over 132 snaps.