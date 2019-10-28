Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores second TD of season
Harris caught two of three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
The yards and targets were actually season highs for the tight end, and he scored the Browns' only TD of the game in the second quarter -- his second score of the year. Harris remains behind Ricky Seals-Jones on the official depth chart, but the duo seem to be alternating which of them attracts Baker Mayfield's notice each week.
