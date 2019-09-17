Browns' Demetrius Harris: Sees more work after Njoku injury
Harris caught his lone target for four yards in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets in Week 2.
Harris was the primary fill-in for playing time after David Njoku left the game with a possible concussion. After playing just 13 snaps (18 percent) in Week 1, Harris was on the field for 54 plays (78 percent) against the Jets. He had the lowest target-per-snap count of the nine players targeted in the win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...