Browns' Demetrius Harris: Two catches in win
Harris caught two of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins in Week 12.
The Browns' offense was cooking, rolling up 327 receiving yards, but most of that went the wide receivers and running backs. Tight ends were targeted just four times while quarterback Baker Mayfield was finally on the same page with wideouts Jarvis Landry (148 yards, two TDs) and Odell Beckham (84 yards, one TD). If David Njoku (wrist) returns Week 13 against the Steelers, expect Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones (one target, zero catches) and Stephen Carlson (one target, one catch) to be further marginalized in the passing game plan.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Only TE involved as receiver in win•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Moves up depth chart•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores second TD of season•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: No impact in loss•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Playing-time leader at TE•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores lone TD in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...