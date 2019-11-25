Harris caught two of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins in Week 12.

The Browns' offense was cooking, rolling up 327 receiving yards, but most of that went the wide receivers and running backs. Tight ends were targeted just four times while quarterback Baker Mayfield was finally on the same page with wideouts Jarvis Landry (148 yards, two TDs) and Odell Beckham (84 yards, one TD). If David Njoku (wrist) returns Week 13 against the Steelers, expect Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones (one target, zero catches) and Stephen Carlson (one target, one catch) to be further marginalized in the passing game plan.