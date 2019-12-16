Browns' Demetrius Harris: Two targets in Week 15 loss
Harris caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Arizona in Week 15.
Harris, who was inactive Week 14 due to a shoulder injury, was healthy enough to play Sunday, which gave head coach Freddie Kitchens the clearance to make David Njoku a healthy scratch. The coach clearly wasn't pleased with Njoku's performance against the Bengals last week when he failed to secure a pass that ended up being an interception. With Njoku out of the way, Harris led Cleveland's tight ends in snaps (42, 60 percent), but it was Ricky Seals-Jones (two TDs) who benefited the most.
