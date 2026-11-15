Boston (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Boston missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to log a limited session Friday, with coach Todd Monken being quoted as saying that the 2026 second-rounder was "trending in the right way" heading into the weekend. With his active status confirmed, in absence of any in-game limitations or setbacks, Boston is positioned to maintain his key role in a Cleveland WR corps that also features KC Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy. Through his first nine regular-season games as a pro, Boston leads him team with 507 receiving yards, while having hauled in 32 of his 60 targets in that span along with three TDs.