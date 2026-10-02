Boston brought in four of seven targets for 89 yards in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

The impressive start to Boston's NFL career continued Thursday, with the rookie second-round pick leading the Browns in receiving yards and tying for runner-up status with Quinshon Judkins in targets. The bulk of Boston's production came on an impressive 60-yard reception to kick off an early second-quarter possession that culminated in a Judkins two-yard touchdown run. Boston has quickly amassed a 13-284-2 line on 22 targets through his first four career games, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 11.