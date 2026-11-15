Boston (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is expected to play barring a surprise, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Boston returned to a limited session Friday, with coach Todd Monken noting that the WR was "trending in the right way." Now, assuming no setbacks in warmups, it appears as though Boston will be available versus Houston, with his official game status set to be confirmed once Cleveland's inactives are posted about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 pm ET kickoff.