Boston caught two passes on four targets for 59 yards and a touchdown during the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

It wasn't until the third play of the fourth quarter that Boston made his first NFL catch, a 13-yard pass from Deshaun Watson, before the duo connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass on the first play following the two-minute warning. Boston finished Sunday's game as the Browns' leader in receiving yards while fellow rookie KC Concepcion led the team in catches (four) and targets (five). There figures to be some growing pains for the Browns' offense this season given the amount of young talent. Cleveland will stay on the road for a Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay on Sept. 20.