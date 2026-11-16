Boston caught just one pass for 16 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Texans.

The rookie wideout entered play Sunday dealing with a toe injury and appeared to aggravate it again versus Houston. At less than 100 percent health, Boston was unproductive in the box score and saw a microscopic five percent target share. After popping back up for 6-98-0 receiving last Sunday in New Orleans with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, Boston reverted to his sluggish ways with Deshaun Watson in Week 10. Over his last four games with Watson, Boston has compiled 11 catches for 95 empty yards. Boston can't be trusted in fantasy lineups until he shows more consistency.