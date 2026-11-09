Boston caught six of seven targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints.

The 98 yards led the Browns on the afternoon, and Boston showed some immediate chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, connecting with the QB on a 60-yard strike in the third quarter that nearly resulted in a touchdown. The rookie receiver was also the target on a two-point conversion attempt that would have won the game in OT, but the pass got broken up. Boston also set a new career high in receiving yards with the performance, and if Sanders takes over for Deshaun Watson (concussion) under center on a permanent basis, it could lead to plenty more big plays. Through his first nine NFL games. Boston's delivered a 32-507-3 line on 61 targets.