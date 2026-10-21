Boston (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though he didn't end up practicing fully at any point in Week 6 while managing the same foot injury, Boston still avoided a designation for this past Sunday's 13-10 win over the Ravens and ended up logging more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps. As long as he maintains or increases his current level of practice activity throughout the week, Boston should be ready to handle his usual playing time this coming Sunday versus the Titans.