Boston was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The rookie second-round pick is making his first career appearance on the injury report, but his ability to practice on at least a limited basis to begin Week 6 prep is a good sign for his chances of playing Sunday against the Ravens. The current betting favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, Boston has opened his career with a 16-330-3 receiving line on 29 targets through five games.