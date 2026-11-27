Boston (quadriceps) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Todd Monken noted Friday that the team pushed Boston (who was deemed a 'DNP' at practice over the last few days) pretty hard earlier in the week, then pulled back a little bit, while adding that the Browns should have a better idea regarding the wide receiver's Week 12 status Saturday. If Boston ends up out or limited this weekend, Malachi Corley, Tylan Wallace and Isaiah Bond would be in line to see added opportunities behind KC Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy.