Boston (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Sam Warren of The Athleticreports.

The Browns didn't actually practice Thursday, but Boston's estimated 'DNP' on the heels of Wednesday's missed session puts the focus on what the starting wideout is able to Friday, ahead of the team posting its final injury report in advance of Sunday night's 8:20 pm ET game against the Raiders. If Boston isn't cleared for the contest prior to the weekend, his fantasy managers will be put in a tricky spot, considering Cleveland's late Week 12 kickoff.