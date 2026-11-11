Boston isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Daniel Oyefusi reports.

Boston logged a 93 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints, en route to hauling in six of his seven targets for 98 yards. However the rookie WR emerged from the contest with a toe issue that will make his status worth watching ahead of this weekend's game against the Texans. If Boston ends up being available, he'll be catching passes once again from Deshaun Watson, while Week 9 starter Shedeur Sanders will revert to serving as the Browns' QB2.