Boston (toe) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Per Oyefusi, the Browns are holding a typical Thursday practice Wednesday, and will then have a short walkthrough on Thanksgiving day. Prior to a Week 11 bye, Boston logged 'DNPs' in the team's Wednesday and Thursday practices before being limited to close out his prep for Week 10 action. Though the WR approached Cleveland's 27-24 overtime win over the Texans on Nov. 15 listed as questionable, he was active and recorded an 85 percent snap share in the contest.