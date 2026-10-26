Boston caught just three of eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

The wide receiver was the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year after the first five weeks of the season, but he's now posted back-to-back subpar games against the Ravens and Titans. During those two contests, Boston has four catches for 42 yards on 13 targets. He's been extremely inefficient with his looks and isn't getting loose for big plays over the top of the defense. He'll try to get back on track next Sunday in Pittsburgh.