Boston caught two passes on four passes for 41 yards during the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The rookie second-rounder was held without a catch until the fourth quarter, when he caught 28- and 13-yard passes from Deshaun Watson before the duo connected on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to extend the Browns' lead to three points. Boston was unable to record a touchdown catch for a third-straight game, though he still finished Sunday's contest as the Browns' second-leading receiver behind tight end Harold Fannin (51). Boston, Fannin and rookie first-rounder KC Concepcion will continue to serve as Watson's top targets in the passing game, with Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond working in rotation. Boston will take a 9-195-2 receiving line (on 15 targets) into Thursday's AFC North showdown against the Steelers.