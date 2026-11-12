Boston (toe) said Thursday that he's hoping to return to practice and "definitely feel(s) better" after sitting out Wednesday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

If Boston indeed practices in at least some capacity Thursday, that would be a substantive step in the right direction for the rookie wide receiver as he tries to avoid what would be the first game absence of his young career Sunday against the Texans. After notching a career-high 98 receiving yards in Cleveland's Week 9 overtime loss to the Saints, Boston is up to 32 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns through nine games.