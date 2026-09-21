Boston caught five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 23-19 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Boston's big play was a 55-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to pull the Browns even with the Bucs at 16-16. The rookie wideout caught a deep crosser and spun off several would-be tackles and dashed to the end zone. It was Boston's second long touchdown in as many weeks to begin his pro career. Through two games, the second-round pick has seven catches for 154 yards and two scores on 11 targets. He's shaping up as a boom-or-bust fantasy WR4 headed into next Sunday's home date with the Panthers.