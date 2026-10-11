Boston caught three of seven targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets.

Boston's 29-yard touchdown catch with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter gave the Browns a 12-10 lead, but Cleveland failed to hold that advantage. The rookie second-round pick has caught 16 of 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns while exceeding 40 receiving yards in each of his first five NFL outings. KC Concepcion, who was drafted 15 picks ahead of Boston at 24th overall, exited Sunday's loss due to a concussion. Boston could get a larger share of targets from Deshaun Watson if Concepcion doesn't rejoin Cleveland's WR room in Week 6 against the Ravens.