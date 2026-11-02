Boston caught six of 11 targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Steelers.

Boston entered Week 8 having caught just four of 13 targets for 42 yards over the previous two games, so Sunday's output was a step in the right direction. The wide receiver's 11 targets were a new career high, and he ranked second behind tight end Harold Fannin (12) in the category versus Pittsburgh. Boston has now reeled in 26 of 53 targets for 409 yards and three touchdowns over the first eight games of the 2026 campaign.