Boston didn't take part in the Browns' unofficial practice Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Though Boston played 58 of 68 offensive snaps in the Browns' Week 10 win over the Texans, he was managing a toe injury leading up to that contest that may have hindered his effectiveness. He was limited to just a 16-yard reception on two targets in the win over Houston and appears to still be managing the injury coming off a Week 11 bye. The Browns will post their first Week 12 injury report Wednesday, when it will be known whether Boston is still tending to the toe issue or a different health concern.