Browns' Denzel Boston: Standing out at camp

Boston and KC Concepcion have made a strong impression at training camp, looking like the "best receivers on the field," according to SI.com's Nick Pedone.

It's only one week into training camp, and Cleveland's veteran wide receivers aren't exactly an impressive bunch. Still, it's better to hear this than the opposite if you're invested in Boston's success. The rookie second-round pick reportedly has been particularly impressive at hauling in jump balls and other contested catches, reflecting the positives from his pre-draft scouting report. It remains to be seen how much playing time Boston and Concepcion get come Week 1.