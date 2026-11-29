Boston (quadriceps) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but is considered a "long shot" to play, barring a surprise, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Even with the benefit of a Week 11 bye, Boston doesn't look to have fully moved past a quad issue. He was unable to practice in any fashion throughout the week, and unless he makes unexpected progress leading up to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll miss his first game of the season. The rookie second-round pick's expected absence should free up some extra targets for the likes of receivers KC Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin.