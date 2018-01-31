Play

The Browns signed Rice to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Rice is entering his fourth year in the NFL but didn't appear in a regular-season game in 2017, though he did spend time on the Colts' practice squad during the second half of the season. He slots in as the 10th member of the Browns current cornerback corps and faces an uphill battle to secure a roster spot in advance of the 2018 campaign.

