Ward (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ward wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, a hint that his groin issue may have been an in-practice development. The starting cornerback has played exceptionally through two contests, and as long as he's available for Sunday's game against Washington, the Browns will likely rely on Ward to contain Terry McLaurin. Friday's final injury report of the week will reveal whether Ward is tagged with an official designation.