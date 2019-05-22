Browns' Denzel Ward: Adjusting tackling technique
Ward has been working to adjust his tackling technique during the offseason after suffering two concussions during his rookie campaign, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ward missed three of the final four games last season, but he was cleared to participate in the Pro Bowl in January and suggested Wednesday that he hasn't suffered any setbacks. The 2018 first-round pick is locked and loaded as the Browns' No. 1 cornerback ahead of the 2019 season and improved health could help him top the stat line of 53 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three picks and one forced fumble he posted as a rookie.
