Ward was forced out of Sunday's game versus Washington with a groin injury, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward popped up on the injury report Thursday with a groin issue but planned to battle through it Sunday. After playing the first half, however, Ward was spotted on the sidelines during the Browns' first defensive drive of the third quarter. He's not expected to return and will likely be monitored leading up to Week 4's matchup versus the Cowboys.