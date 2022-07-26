Cleveland placed Ward (foot) on the PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Tests revealed no structural damage after Ward suffered an injury to his foot back in minicamp, but it appears he may need more time to recover before he's ready to fully participate in training camp. Either way he should be ready to go by the regular season, at which point he'll be a better real-life player than a fantasy one as opposing quarterbacks shy away from his area of the field.
