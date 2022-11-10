Ward (concussion) was listed as a full participant on the Browns' injury report Thursday, Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward suffered a concussion in Cleveland's Week 5 loss to the Chargers and returned to practice in a limited fashion for the first time Wednesday. Now, the No.1 cornerback appears likely to clear protocols Week 10, as he responded "Yes sir. Can't wait," when asked if he'd be able to play this Sunday against Miami, per Easterling. With the availability of fellow cornerbacks Greg Newsome (oblique) and Martin Emerson (illness) up in the air, Ward's availability would mark a big boost for the Browns' secondary.